Australian financial regulator appoints deputy chair Lonsdale as new chair - statement

Contributor
Alasdair Pal Reuters
Published

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority on Friday appointed John Lonsdale, a deputy chair responsible for the regulation of banks, as its new chair, Australia's Treasury said in a statement.

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority on Friday appointed John Lonsdale, a deputy chair responsible for the regulation of banks, as its new chair, Australia's Treasury said in a statement.

Lonsdale was previously a deputy secretary in the Treasury and also worked for Britain's financial regulator, showed the statement from the office of Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters