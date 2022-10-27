Australian financial regulator appoints deputy chair Lonsdale as new chair - statement

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority on Friday appointed John Lonsdale, a deputy chair responsible for the regulation of banks, as its new chair, Australia's Treasury said in a statement.

Lonsdale was previously a deputy secretary in the Treasury and also worked for Britain's financial regulator, showed the statement from the office of Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

