Australian Federal Court says $15 bln merger between Vodafone and TPG would not hurt competition

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - An Australian Federal court judge said on Thursday an agreed A$15 billion ($10.1 billion) merger between a local joint venture of Britain's Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L and internet provider TPG Telecom Ltd TPM.AX would not lessen competition.

The ruling appears to overturn a decision by antitrust regulator the Australian Competition and the Consumer Commission, which blocked the planned deal last year.

($1 = 1.4852 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((byron.kaye@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9321 8164; @byronkaye;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.