Australian explorer Ramelius gets rival bidder's vote to acquire Apollo

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian gold explorer Ramelius Resources RMS.AX made headway on Wednesday in its pursuit to buy Apollo Consolidated AOP.AX after rival bidder and the minerals explorer's top shareholder Gold Road Resources GOR.AX accepted Ramelius's latest offer.

Shares of Apollo and Ramelius slipped more than 3% each, while Gold Road flitted in and out of negative territory to climb up to 1%.

Gold Road said on Monday that it did not intend to raise its A$0.56 per share offer to buy the Western Australia-focused Apollo in response to Ramelius' sweetened bid of A$0.62 a share made a week prior.

Ramelius, whose revised offer values Apollo at A$181 million ($133.90 million), said it "strongly encourages" all Apollo shareholders to accept its revised bid.

Apollo did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Gold Road, which owns 19.9% of Apollo's issued share capital, said in a statement it has accepted the improved offer.

($1 = 1.3517 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

