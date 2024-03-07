News & Insights

Australian explorer Ramelius confirms talks to buy Karora Resources

March 07, 2024 — 06:33 pm EST

March 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Ramelius Resources RMS.AX on Friday confirmed it is in discussions with Karora Resources KRR.TO for a potential acquisition of the Canada-based mine operator.

The company, however, clarified the discussions were currently ongoing without any certainty of closure.

Karora's market capitalization stood at C$841 million ($625 million) as at market close on March 6, Ramelius said.

"There is no certainty that the discussions will lead to a transaction and if so, at what price," the company said.

Karora did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

Toronto-listed Karora Resources is a gold producer and owns and operates two gold mines in Western Australia.

This deal would strengthen Ramelius' chances of touching its 2024 financial year gold production forecast of 265,000 - 280,000 ounces.

($1 = 1.5115 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.3456 Canadian dollars)

