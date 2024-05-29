Australian Ethical Ups Stake in McPherson’s Ltd

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reported a change in their substantial holding in McPherson’s Ltd, now possessing a 12.07% interest, which is an increase from their previous stake of 11.06%. This change in shareholding has been officially documented and comes after their last notification on April 18, 2024. The detailed changes were submitted to the ASX, reflecting Australian Ethical’s commitment to transparency in its investment activities.

