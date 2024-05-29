Australian Ethical Ups Stake in McPherson’s Ltd.

Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has reported a change in their substantial holding in McPherson’s Ltd., with their voting power in the company increasing from 11.06% to 12.07%. This change, documented in a Form 604 filed with the ASX, reflects a notable adjustment in Australian Ethical’s stake in McPherson’s, suggesting a growing confidence or strategic positioning by the ethical investment firm.

