Australian Ethical Ups Stake in Mach7 Technologies

May 29, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd has experienced a notable change in its shareholding structure, with Australian Ethical Investment Limited increasing its stake to 12.29% from the previous 11.27%. This change, effective as of May 27, 2024, signifies a growing confidence by the ethical investment firm in Mach7’s prospects. The adjustment in Australian Ethical’s holdings reflects their ongoing commitment to ethical investment strategies within the tech sector.

