Australian Ethical Ups Stake in Mach7 Tech

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has updated its stake in Mach7 Technologies Ltd, with a noticeable increase in voting power from 11.27% to 12.29%. This change reflects a growing interest in the company, representing an acquisition of additional shares. The adjustment in shareholding indicates a strategic move by Australian Ethical Investment, which may interest investors seeking ethical investment opportunities.

