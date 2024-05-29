News & Insights

Australian Ethical Ups Stake in Mach7 Tech

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has updated its stake in Mach7 Technologies Ltd, with a noticeable increase in voting power from 11.27% to 12.29%. This change reflects a growing interest in the company, representing an acquisition of additional shares. The adjustment in shareholding indicates a strategic move by Australian Ethical Investment, which may interest investors seeking ethical investment opportunities.

