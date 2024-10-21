News & Insights

Australian Ethical Lowers Stake in Capitol Health

October 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reduced its stake in Capitol Health Limited, now holding a 5.06% voting power, down from 6.86%. This change reflects a decrease in their ownership from 73,135,413 to 53,931,044 shares. Investors might view this shift as a strategic move in the healthcare sector.

