Australian Ethical Lowers Stake in Capitol Health

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reduced its stake in Capitol Health Limited, now holding a 5.06% voting power, down from 6.86%. This change reflects a decrease in their ownership from 73,135,413 to 53,931,044 shares. Investors might view this shift as a strategic move in the healthcare sector.

