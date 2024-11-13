News & Insights

Australian Ethical Investment Reduces Stake in Shriro Holdings

November 13, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reduced its stake in Shriro Holdings Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 13.18% to 12.18%. This change reflects a shift in the investment strategy of one of Australia’s key ethical investment firms, offering insights for investors tracking substantial shareholder movements.

