Australian Ethical Investment Reduces Stake in Shriro Holdings

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reduced its stake in Shriro Holdings Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 13.18% to 12.18%. This change reflects a shift in the investment strategy of one of Australia’s key ethical investment firms, offering insights for investors tracking substantial shareholder movements.

