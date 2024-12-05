Australian Ethical Investment Reduces Stake in Bravura Solutions

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.
Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reduced its stake in Bravura Solutions Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 7.53% to 6.46%. This change reflects a reduction in the number of ordinary shares held by the investment firm, marking a notable shift in their investment in Bravura Solutions.
