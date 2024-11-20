Australian Ethical Increases Stake in Prophecy International

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd (AU:PRO) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has increased its stake in Prophecy International Holdings Ltd, boosting its voting power from 8.80% to 9.81%. This change reflects a strategic move by the investment firm to strengthen its influence in the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could signal a shift in Prophecy International’s shareholder dynamics.

