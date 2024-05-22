News & Insights

Australian Ethical Expands with Altius Acquisition

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has announced a binding agreement to acquire Altius Asset Management, enhancing its sustainable fixed income asset management and adding approximately A$2 billion to its funds under management. The deal includes a A$4.25 million cash payment upon completion and additional future payments, aligning with Australian Ethical’s growth strategy in responsible investing. This strategic move will also see Australian Unity become a major institutional client and foster further co-investment opportunities.

