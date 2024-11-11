Australian Ethical Celebrates Record Growth and Profit

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has marked a year of significant growth, reaching over $12 billion in funds under management and a record revenue of over $100 million. The company has achieved a 57% increase in underlying profit after tax and a 29% rise in dividends, highlighting the success of its ethical investment strategy. Despite challenges in the ethical investing landscape, Australian Ethical remains committed to its values and continues to set an example of how finance can be a force for good.

