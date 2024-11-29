Australian Ethical Boosts Stake in OFX Group

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has increased its stake in OFX Group Limited, raising its voting power from 7.60% to 8.91%. This change reflects a strategic move by the investment firm, indicating a growing interest in the financial services company. Investors in the stock and financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could signal future shifts in shareholder dynamics.

