Australian Ethical Boosts Stake in Mach7 Technologies

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has increased its stake in Mach7 Technologies Ltd, raising its voting power from 13.41% to 14.46%. This change in substantial holding reflects the company’s strategic investment approach in the tech sector. Investors may find this move indicative of Mach7’s potential growth and attractiveness in the market.

