Australian Ethical Boosts Stake in Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has increased its stake in Mach7 Technologies Ltd, now holding 14.46% of the company’s ordinary shares, up from 13.41%. This change reflects a growing confidence in Mach7’s potential as the investment firm continues to expand its influence in the company’s voting power.

