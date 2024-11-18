Australian Ethical Boosts Stake in Janison Education Group

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.
Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has increased its stake in Janison Education Group Ltd, now holding 8.34% of the company’s voting power, up from 6.54%. This shift in substantial holding highlights Australian Ethical’s growing interest in the education sector, signaling potential strategic moves in the market.
