Australian Ethical Boosts Stake in Janison Education Group

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has increased its stake in Janison Education Group Ltd, now holding 8.34% of the company’s voting power, up from 6.54%. This shift in substantial holding highlights Australian Ethical’s growing interest in the education sector, signaling potential strategic moves in the market.

For further insights into AU:AEF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.