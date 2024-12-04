Australian Ethical Boosts Employee Incentives with Share Issuance

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has announced the issuance of 637,723 ordinary fully paid shares at an issue price of $4.25, based on a 20-day volume-weighted average price. These shares will be held under the company’s Employee Share Plan, benefiting employees subject to certain vesting conditions. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with long-term shareholder value.

