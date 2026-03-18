Australian ETFs Under Radar as Energy Crisis & Rate Hikes Raise Concern

The escalating instability in the Middle East has sent shockwaves through global markets, and Australia is finding itself directly in the line of fire. As a regional energy crisis looms, concerns are mounting over the resilience of the Australian economy and its domestic equity market.

The situation has forced the Reserve Bank of Australia (“RBA”) into a hawkish corner, announcing a second consecutive interest rate hike yesterday that pushed the cash rate to a near-one-year high of 4.1%.

This dual blow of geopolitical uncertainty and tighter monetary policy has raised immediate concerns about the trajectory of Australian equities, and by extension, puts the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track them firmly under the investor radar.

Now, before diving into the specifics of these ETFs, it is important to understand how the Australian economy is being affected by the ongoing energy crisis and why Australian ETFs are coming into focus.

The Energy Shock & Inflationary Risk

Australia's economic concerns are deeply tied to the current geopolitical landscape. The nation is a significant importer of oil, making it highly vulnerable to disruptions in key maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.

More than 90% of refined petroleum products consumed by Australia are imported, largely from Asian refineries that themselves rely heavily on Middle Eastern crude (as per a recent report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute).

As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, the risk of supply shocks has translated directly into higher global energy prices, which, like many other nations, Australia cannot escape.

This "oil shock," as described by RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser, has now become a primary driver of a new inflationary wave. With inflation already sticky at 3.6% and above the RBA's target band, these inflationary price pressures give the central bank little "wiggle room."

The RBA itself stated that these global developments are likely to fuel domestic inflation and force the RBA to keep rates high, which threatens to stall economic growth.

For households in Australia, the impact is already visible — higher mortgage repayments after consecutive RBA hikes and an extra $80 a month on fuel have stripped more than 1 billion dollars a month from budgets (as per a press release from The Guardian).

This has raised the risk of a recession and pushed consumer confidence to its lowest level since the pandemic.

Australian ETFs Demanding A Spotlight

In this environment of high uncertainty, investors might want to keep a closer look at Australian ETFs as a liquid, diversified way to reposition around these macro risks rather than betting on a single stock.

These ETFs provide a diversified snapshot of a market caught between rising input costs and slowing consumer demand. Moreover, as investors reassess their exposure, sector-specific ETFs become important tools for navigating ongoing volatility.

Against this backdrop, if you are looking to manage your exposure during this crisis, keep an eye on the following Australian ETFs:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF EWA

This fund, with net assets worth $1.38 billion, offers exposure to 46 large and mid-sized companies in Australia. Sector-wise, financials take the first spot in this fund at 43%, followed by materials (21.6%) and consumer discretionary (6.2%).

EWA has surged 25.3% over the past year. The fund charges 50 basis points (bps) as fees.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF FLAU

This fund, with net assets worth $78.1 million, offers exposure to 105 Australian large- and mid-sized companies. Sector-wise, financials takes the first spot in this fund at 40%, followed by materials (22%) and industrials (6.7%).

FLAU has soared 25.4% over the past year. The fund charges 9 bps as fees.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust FXA

This fund, with a market value worth $101.9 million, tracks the price of the Australian dollar.

FXA has gained 13% over the past year. The fund charges 40 bps as fees.

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iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA): ETF Research Reports

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.