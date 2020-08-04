Australian envoy visits detained British-Australian academic in Iran, reports she "is well"

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s ambassador to Iran has met with a British-Australian academic reported to be serving a 10-year sentence for espionage and says she is in good health, Canberra said on Tuesday.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, has been detained in Iran since September, 2018.

Amid reports that Moore-Gilbert has frequently attempted suicide and is often held in solitary confinement, the British-Australian academic was granted a meeting with Canberra's representative to Iran on Sunday, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

"Dr Moore-Gilbert is well and has access to food, medical facilities and books," a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The academic's family issued a statement through the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade saying they were "reassured" by the ambassador's visit.

Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals amid a protracted standoff with Western powers, after the United States withdrew from an international agreement to curb Iranian nuclear activities and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.