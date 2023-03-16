Australian energy stocks slide after Credit Suisse contagion hits oil prices

By Harshita Swaminathan

March 16 (Reuters) - Australian energy stocks tumbled on Thursday to their lowest in 5-1/2 months, after oil prices slumped overnight as troubles at Credit Suisse re-ignited fears of a broader banking sector crisis.

The S&P ASX Energy index .AXEJ, which tracks the share movements of 11 major oil, gas and coal producers in Australia, fell as much as 5.1% to its lowest since Sept. 27, 2022.

Credit Suisse shares CSGN.S plunged more than 30% overnight after largest shareholder Saudi National Bank 1180.SE said it could not provide further financial support to the Swiss lender.

While fears of a contagion were allayed slightly by the Swiss central bank extending about a $54 billion loan to the bank, markets broadly remained in a risk-off mood.

The problems at Credit Suisse came to light just days after the collapse of two mid-sized U.S. lenders, Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 dropped nearly 5% overnight to $71.67 a barrel, their lowest since December 2021. Oil prices rose slightly in early Asia trading on Thursday and were last seen at around the $74.17 level. O/R

"Major support levels got breached last night. And when that happens... you get a bit of a stop run. So, oil prices have really got smashed and that's the down sentiment in Australia and related stocks," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Stop runs, or stop-loss hunting, refers to a situation where institutions with significant market influence sell an asset to drive down prices to levels where others have set stop losses, so mass sell orders will be triggered, prices will crash further, and present an opportunity to buy the dip.

Shares of oil and gas producer Woodside Energy WDS.AX shed as much as 5.9% to their lowest since September 2022.

Coal producer Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX and gas producer Santos STO.AX dropped as much as 7.6% and 4.6%, respectively, both posting their biggest intraday percentage fall since November 2022. Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX dropped as much as 6.4% to its lowest since August 2022.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

