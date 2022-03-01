Australian economy surges 3.4% in Q4 as consumers splurge

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY

Australia's economy rebounded strongly last quarter as the lifting of coronavirus lockdown measures unleashed a wave of consumer spending, momentum which should help underpin growth through the current bout of geopolitical stress.

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - Australia's economy rebounded strongly last quarter as the lifting of coronavirus lockdown measures unleashed a wave of consumer spending, momentum which should help underpin growth through the current bout of geopolitical stress.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) jumped 3.4% in the fourth quarter from the third, when it slid 1.9%.

That topped market forecasts of 3.0% while growth for the year accelerated to a rapid 4.2%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters