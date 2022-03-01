Australian economy surges 3.4% in Q4 as consumers splurge

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - Australia's economy rebounded strongly last quarter as the lifting of coronavirus lockdown measures unleashed a wave of consumer spending, momentum which should help underpin growth through the current bout of geopolitical stress.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) jumped 3.4% in the fourth quarter from the third, when it slid 1.9%.

That topped market forecasts of 3.0% while growth for the year accelerated to a rapid 4.2%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.