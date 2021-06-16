Australian economy still in recovery phase, needs stimulus -RBA

Australia's economy is still in a recovery phase from a pandemic recession and will need continued policy stimulus for some time before that is complete, the country's top central banker said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference on agriculture, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe acknowledged the economy had picked up faster than expected, but emphasised that wages growth and inflation were surprisingly subdued.

"It is important not to lose sight of the fact that we are still in the recovery phase," said Lowe. "Wages growth and inflation remain subdued and there have not been upside surprises."

