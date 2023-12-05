Australian economy slows to a crawl in Q3, missing forecasts

Adds details, context in paragraphs 4 onward

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's economy barely grew in the third quarter as households cut back on spending and exports flagged, while productivity picked up as desired, suggesting rate hikes were working to restrain demand.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the September quarter, short of forecasts of 0.4% and the slowest growth in a year.

Annual growth stood at 2.1%, little changed from the previous quarter.

The slowdown in the economy would be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which opted to stand pat on Tuesday to allow more time to assess the impact on the economy from a whopping 425 basis points jump in interest rates.

Markets now figure that the RBA doesn't have to hike any further, given the dovish turn from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in recent weeks, with aggressive rate cuts priced in for next year. 0#RBAWATCH

"GDP growth was softer than most expected in Q3 and with that weakness set to continue, we think that the RBA is done tightening policy," said Marcel Thieliant, a senior economist at Capital Economics. "Particularly worrying is the increasingly precarious state of household finances."

The GDP report on Wednesday showed the economy received a boost from government spending and business investment, but household spending made no contribution to growth and has barely grown for four quarters in a row, the worst stretch since the global financial crisis.

The household savings ratio dropped further to 1.1%, the lowest level since 2007, as mortgage repayments jumped by 28% from a year ago, the highest in almost 50 years.

Productivity - in the measure of output per hour worked - increased 0.9% in the quarter after four straight quarters of declines. The pick-up is central to the RBA's forecasts of inflation returning to its 2%-3% target in late 2025.

