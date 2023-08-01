Australian dollar slugged as bears scent end to rate hikes

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar slid on Tuesday after the country's central bank held rates steady for a second month, sparking speculation it might be done tightening for this cycle and pulling bond yields lower.

The Aussie was down 0.8% at $0.6667 AUD=D3, so unwinding much of its overnight bounce of 1.1% which came on hopes for more economic stimulus in China. Resistance lies around $0.6740, with support at $0.6650.

The kiwi dollar lost 0.4% to $0.6183 NZD=D3, after rallying 0.9% overnight.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) wrapped up its August policy meeting by holding cash rates at 4.1%, the longest pause since they started tightening in May last year.

The bank did warn that some further tightening might still be needed, but also noted that the hikes already delivered were working to bring demand back into line with supply.

"With economic momentum waning, it seems unlikely the RBA will be presented with more compelling arguments to raise rates than they would have heard at today's meeting," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

"It looks increasingly likely that we have reached the peak of the cash rate cycle."

Markets had priced in around a 34% chance of a hike to 4.35%, while a small majority of analysts polled had looked for an increase. 0#RBAWATCHAU/INT

Futures 0#YIB: jumped as investors scaled back the probability of a further rise at all, with a move in September seen as a less than a 20% chance. Swaps now implied a risk of around 13 basis points of tightening by year end.

Three-year bond futures YTTc1 rose 8 ticks to 96.220, while 10-year bond yields AU10YT=RR dropped 4 basis points to 3.97%.

The RBA will release updated economic forecasts on Friday, though the statement suggested its outlook remained largely unchanged with inflation seen slowing to within the bank's 2-3% target band during 2025, from the current 6.0%.

"Barring any new inflationary shocks, there's a good chance the RBA is done tightening altogether," said Abhijit Surya, an economist at Capital Economics.

"We still think an easing cycle won't come into play for a while and don't expect rate cuts to materialise before Q2 2024."

The Aussie was still drawing some support from demand against the yen, which has swung wildly since the Bank of Japan rejigged its yield control policy last week.

The Aussie was holding at 95.31 yen AUDJPY=, having jumped 1.8% overnight and away from a trough of 91.76 briefly touched on Friday.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)

