Australian dollar rallies as jobs boom boosts case for rate rise

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar jumped on Thursday after a surprisingly strong set of jobs data added to the risk of further hikes in interest rates and sent bond yields higher.

The Aussie climbed 0.8% to $0.6827 AUD=D3, more than recouping an overnight loss. Resistance lies around $0.6830, with support at $0.6750.

The kiwi dollar followed with a gain of 0.6% to $0.6298 NZD=D3, having slipped as far as $0.6225 overnight before finding support.

Australian data showed employment jumped 36,200 in June, more than twice the median forecast and on top of a huge 76,600 gain in May. Almost all the jobs were full-timers, while hours worked were also upbeat.

The jobless rate stood at 3.5%, just a whisker above the 50-year low of 3.4% hit last October.

The lack of any loosening in the drum-tight labour market will be a challenge for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which paused its policy tightening earlier this month in order to weigh the impact of the hefty hikes already delivered.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said it was "possible" the 4.1% cash rate might have to rise again, but sounded in two minds about the prospect.

"The incredible strength of the labour market will continue to keep upward pressure on wages and inflation," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

"The Reserve Bank is not in a position where it can tolerate any upside surprises to the inflation outlook, and we expect to see two more rate hikes in the coming months."

Markets reacted by nudging up the probability of a rate hike in August to around 43%, from 35% before the data. The projected peak for rates also rose to 4.42%, from 4.35%. 0#RBAWATCH

Three-year bond futures YTTc1 slid 12 ticks to 96.100 on the news. Yields on 10-year bonds AU10YT=RR blipped up to 3.945%, but remain well below the recent top of 4.315%.

Investors are reluctant to wager too much on an August hike in part because the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver its last rate rise next week and maybe signal an extended pause, lessening pressure on other central banks to keep tightening.

The deciding factor is likely to be Australian consumer price figures for the second quarter due on July 26, when any upside surprise would greatly strengthen the argument for another hike.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

