Australian dollar hit fresh nine-month lows, kiwi helped by hawkish RBNZ

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars plumbed fresh nine-month lows on Wednesday as investors still smarted from dismal economic data from China, although the kiwi later rebounded on a slightly hawkish outlook for local rates.

The benchmark two-year interest rate swaps NZDSM3NB2Y= bounced off an earlier low to be up 2 basis points at 5.5050%, and markets now imply a 30% chance that the RBNZ could deliver another hike in November. 0#RBNZWATCH

"The short-term bias in the OCR track implies that the choices for the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) in future meetings will range between no change and a further OCR increase," said Kelly Eckhold, chief economist at Westpac NZ.

"Westpac continues to expect a 25-basis point increase in the OCR at the November Monetary Policy Statement."

Australia's three-year government bond yield AU3YT=RR eased 5 basis points to 3.913%, while 10-year yields AU10YT=RR fell 4 bps to 4.228%.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

