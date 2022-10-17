Australian dollar has performed better on trade weighted basis - RBA

Contributor
Stella Qiu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

The Australian dollar has performed better on a trade weighted basis despite its plunge against the U.S. dollar, and that is more important for inflation in the country, said Michele Bullock, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney.

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has performed better on a trade weighted basis despite its plunge against the U.S. dollar, and that is more important for inflation in the country, said Michele Bullock, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney.

The Aussie has fallen a staggering 13.3% against the U.S. dollar this year.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More