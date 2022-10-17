Australian dollar has performed better on trade weighted basis - RBA

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has performed better on a trade weighted basis despite its plunge against the U.S. dollar, and that is more important for inflation in the country, said Michele Bullock, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney.

The Aussie has fallen a staggering 13.3% against the U.S. dollar this year.

