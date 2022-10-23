Australian dollar drop adds only slightly to inflation-RBA

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Australian economy will see only a minor upward impact on inflation from this year's decline in the Australian dollar against its U.S. counterpart, a top central banker said on Monday.

In a sign policy makers were unperturbed by a weaker local currency, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent noted that while the Australian dollar had fallen 14% against its U.S. counterpart this year, it was down only 2% in trade weighted terms (TWI).

This mattered, as domestic inflation was more impacted by moves in the TWI than against the U.S. dollar alone.

"A rough rule of thumb from our models suggests that the level of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be higher by only around 0.2% in total over the course of a few years," Kent told a conference on global markets.

The central bank has already raised interest rates by 250 basis points to help restrain inflation, which is running at a 21-year high of 6.1%.

Kent reiterated the RBA Board expected to raise rates further in the period ahead

"The size and timing of rate increases in Australia will depend on incoming data – including the response of household spending to the tightening in financial conditions," he said.

"Rate increases will also depend on the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

Kent said the broad appreciation of the U.S. dollar this year would add to import costs for many contrives, and thus to inflationary pressures.

Yet it would also retrain international demand for U.S. goods and services, and thus global activity over time.

A high U.S. dollar was also curbing demand for many commodities and putting downward pressure on those prices.

The strength of the U.S. dollar would be a concern for emerging markets that have high levels of U.S. dollar debt, Kent added, though Australian borrowers were mostly hedged against currency exposure.

Australian banks that borrowed in U.S. dollars also tended to swap into Australian dollar, meaning they were not exposed to sharp increases in U.S. interest rates.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes and Daniel Wallis)

