Australian dlr steady as RBA minutes provide few surprises on rate outlook

SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar held small gains on Tuesday as minutes from the central bank's July policy meeting provided no major surprises on the rate outlook, while the kiwi also steadied after recent losses.

The Aussie AUD=D3 was last up 0.2% at $0.6830, after easing 0.3% overnight to as low as $0.6788. It now faces resistance at $0.6895 while support is at the major retracement level of 68 cents.

Minutes of the July policy meeting, released earlier on Tuesday, showed that the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its interest rate steady as policy was clearly restrictive and there was a risk a squeeze on household finances could lead to a sharp downturn and higher unemployment.

Despite sounding slightly dovish and highlighting some key areas of uncertainty, the RBA retained a warning that some tightening may still be required to bring inflation to heel.

