Australian dlr on a high after once-in-a-decade rally

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars held huge gains on Thursday after markets scaled back wagers for outsized increases in U.S. interest rates, triggering a vicious squeeze on short positions in currencies and bonds.

The Aussie was counting its luck at $0.7256 AUD=D3, having surged 2.2% overnight in the biggest one-day jump since late 2011. The move wiped out a week of losses and put some distance between the currency and its recent three-month low of $0.7030.

It also came close to recapturing the 200-day moving average at $0.7284, which would be a major victory for bulls.

The kiwi dollar was likewise higher, at $0.6550 NZD=D3, after rising 1.6% in its best performance since early 2020. That took it away from a recent two-year trough of $0.6413 and sets up a retracement test at resistance around $0.6555.

The startling turnaround came after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell played down the chance of a 75-basis-points-rise in rates, sounding merely hawkish rather than extremely so.

That forced the market to row back on its most aggressive pricing for future interest rate rises and sent U.S. bond yields and the dollar sharply lower.

It also caught speculators very short of the Aussie and triggered a wave of stop-loss buying from $0.7160 to $0.7255.

Much the same happened in bonds, where three-year futures YTTc1 rebounded 17.5 ticks to 96.895 and reversed a steep fall suffered on Wednesday.

Investors also trimmed expectations for rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), with June futures 0#YIB: now priced for a rise of 25 basis points to 0.60%. Early in the week the June contract was implying 0.75%.

The December contract still implies short-term rates at 2.86%, far above what most economists are forecasting. It has previously implied rates could top 3%.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans still thinks the RBA might hike by 40 basis points in June but sees rates at only 1.75% by the end of the year and a peak of 2.25% for this cycle of rises.

"In the early stages it is 'safer' to move at a faster pace than in later stages when the build-up in rates will start to impact households," said Evans.

"The high sensitivity of household balance sheets to rising rates will be the key constraint on the need for rates to move any higher than 2.25%."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

