By Lewis Jackson and Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - Australian developer Lendlease LLC.AX will cut about 740 jobs globally, or roughly 10% of its workforce, according to an internal memo on Tuesday seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

