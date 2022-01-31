Australian Dec retail sales fall 4.4% after strong run

Australian retail sales slid in December as pay back for two months of spectacular gains and a further slowdown was likely this month as a surge in coronavirus cases led to a self-imposed lockdown by many consumers.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed retail sales fell 4.4% in December to A$31.9 billion ($22.53 billion), after a huge 7.3% jump in November.

Sales were still up 4.8% on a year ago and sharply higher for the December quarter as a whole, suggesting household spending made a major contribution to economic growth.

