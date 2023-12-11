News & Insights

Australian Dec consumer sentiment bounces, set for second worst year on record

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

December 11, 2023 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian consumer sentiment edged up in December, although it ended its second worst year on record amid a surge in the cost of living and sharply higher interest rates, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment rose 2.7% in December from November, when it fell 2.6%. The index reading of 82.1 still showed pessimists greatly outnumbered optimists.

While ending on a slightly better note, 2023 still marks the second worst calendar year for sentiment on records dating back to 1974, said Westpac. The index has been below the neutral 100 mark since March 2022, the longest streak since the early 1990s recession.

Consumers heaved a sigh of relief, with a jump of 5.4% in confidence, after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week left interest rates unchanged at a 12-year high of 4.35% after a rise in November to tame inflation.

"The RBA's decision to leave rates on hold at its final meeting of the year has eased concerns that further hikes are imminent," said Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac.

"However, this is small comfort for Australian consumers that have seen incomes come under extraordinary pressure from a surge in the cost of living, sharply higher interest rates and a rising tax take."

The Westpac survey found confidence among mortgage holders rose 5.4% to a still pessimistic 77.4.

The measure of family finances over the coming 12 months improved 3.9%. The economic outlook for the next year, however, slid 2.2%, but that for the next five years jumped 9.7%.

The measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item fell 3.8%.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.