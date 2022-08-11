Australian Dairy Nutritionals still in line to sell baby formula in U.S.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian Dairy Nutritionals AHF.AX said on Friday its application to sell infant formula in the United States was still under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The statement comes after the U.S. health regulator denied this week that it had deferred reviews of all requests from foreign firms seeking to sell baby food in the United States.

The FDA said it had sent deferral letters to only some firms, including New Zealand's A2 Milk Company Ltd ATM.NZ.

Antipodean dairy companies have queued up for necessary approvals since May after the United States faced a nationwide shortage of baby food.

"The FDA has confirmed that AHF's FDA application in relation to its future Gradulac Gentle infant formula range remains under active review," the company said in a brief statement.

"We understand the FDA sent out a deferral letter to many applicants whose application will not be progressed at this time, however AHF did not receive this letter and the FDA has confirmed our application is still under active review."

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

