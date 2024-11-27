Australian Dairy Nutritionals’ Resolutions Passed Amidst Shareholder Dissent

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AU:AHF) has released an update.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, despite a notable 25% dissent on the remuneration report. The election of directors and approval of various securities issues were carried with significant majorities, showcasing robust shareholder support. This outcome could influence the company’s strategic maneuvers and market perception moving forward.

