Australian Dairy Nutritionals Highlights at 2024 AGM

November 26, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AU:AHF) has released an update.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX: AHF) is set to present its CEO’s address at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing its vertically integrated operations in organic dairy farming and production. The company, a pioneer in Australia’s dairy industry, offers the Ocean Road Dairies Organic A2 infant formula produced with fresh milk from its organic farms. This meeting allows shareholders to engage with AHF’s strategic direction in both physical and virtual formats.

