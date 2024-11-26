Australian Dairy Nutritionals Focuses on Organic Growth

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AU:AHF) has released an update.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group, a vertically integrated dairy company, highlights its commitment to organic dairy production with its Ocean Road Dairies Organic A2 infant formula, crafted from fresh Australian milk in Victoria’s ‘Golden Triangle.’ This strategic focus on high-quality, organic products positions the company well in the competitive dairy market.

