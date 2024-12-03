Australian Dairy Nutritionals Director Increases Shareholding

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AU:AHF) has released an update.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group has reported a change in the director’s interest, with Peter Nathan acquiring an additional 1,230,000 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades. This move signals potential confidence in the company’s future prospects, possibly influencing investor sentiment in the stock market.

