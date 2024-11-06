Australian Dairy Nutritionals Director Increases Shareholding

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AU:AHF) has released an update.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group has reported a change in the indirect shareholding of Director Peter Nathan, who acquired an additional 2,421,145 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades, increasing his total holdings to 6,721,145 shares. This development reflects a significant increase in Nathan’s stake, suggesting potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

