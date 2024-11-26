Australian Critical Minerals Reports High-Grade Iron Discoveries

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. (AU:ACM) has released an update.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. has announced promising assay results from its Cooletha Project in the Pilbara, revealing high-grade iron concentrations of up to 62% Fe across multiple Channel Iron Deposits. These findings, highlighted by low phosphorus content and consistent iron quality, suggest the potential for developing a significant iron ore resource surrounded by major rail infrastructure. The results bolster plans for a drill program to further explore the mineralization’s potential.

