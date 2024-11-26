Australian Critical Minerals Reports High-Grade Iron Discoveries

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. (AU:ACM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. has announced promising assay results from its Cooletha Project in the Pilbara, revealing high-grade iron concentrations of up to 62% Fe across multiple Channel Iron Deposits. These findings, highlighted by low phosphorus content and consistent iron quality, suggest the potential for developing a significant iron ore resource surrounded by major rail infrastructure. The results bolster plans for a drill program to further explore the mineralization’s potential.
For further insights into AU:ACM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.