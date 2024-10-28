Australian Critical Minerals AGM Highlights Key Resolutions

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. (AU:ACM) has released an update.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will discuss pivotal resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Michael Wright. The meeting will also consider a mandate allowing the issuance of additional equity securities, potentially impacting shareholder value and investment opportunities.

