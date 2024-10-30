Australian Critical Minerals Advances Pilbara Exploration

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. (AU:ACM) has released an update.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd is advancing its exploration efforts in the Pilbara region, focusing on its Shaw and Cooletha projects. Recent sampling at the Shaw Project has identified promising Banded Iron Formation zones, while the Cooletha Project has shown potential with high iron content in Channel Iron Deposits. These developments highlight the company’s strategic focus on expanding its iron ore prospects, making it an intriguing prospect for investors interested in the resource sector.

