Australian CPI inflation rebounds to annual 7.3% in Nov

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

January 10, 2023 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian inflation re-accelerated in November as strong demand drove holiday costs higher and flooding pushed up vegetable prices, a sign inflationary pressures had yet to peak.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 7.3% in the year to November, entirely reversing a surprise pullback to 6.9% in October.

A closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, rose at an annual pace of 5.6% in November picking up from 5.4% in October.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.