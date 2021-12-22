Australian court voids govt Beetaloo drilling grants to Empire Energy arm

MELBOURNE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An Australian court declared void grants that the federal government awarded to a subsidiary of Empire Energy Group EEG.AX for exploration drilling in the Beetaloo shale basin in the Northern Territory.

"The Court declares that the Commonwealth's decision dated 9 September 2021 to enter into three contracts with the third respondent is invalid," Justice John Griffiths of the Federal Court of Australia said in a judgment delivered on Friday.

The order came in a case brought by the Environment Centre NT Inc against Resources Minister Keith Pitt alleging that he had failed to make proper inquiries before granting Imperial Energy A$21 million ($15 million) for its Northern Territory fracking programme.

