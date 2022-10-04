Australian court to hear Santos Barossa drilling appeal on Nov 15-16

Contributor
Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Federal Court will hear an appeal by Santos Ltd on Nov. 15-16 seeking to resume drilling at its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia over the objections of Tiwi Island indigenous land owners.

MELBOURNE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court will hear an appeal by Santos Ltd STO.AX on Nov. 15-16 seeking to resume drilling at its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia over the objections of Tiwi Island indigenous land owners.

Chief Justice James Allsop on Monday granted an expedited hearing for Santos' appeal and on Wednesday released orders setting the hearing dates.

Santos had to stop drilling as a federal court judge on Sept. 21 found its drilling permit was invalid, as contended by Tiwi Islander Dennis Tippakalippa, who said the company had not properly consulted traditional owners about the project.

The company aims to start producing gas from the Barossa project in 2025.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters