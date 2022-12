Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court on Friday ruled against BlueScope Steel Ltd BSL.AX in civil proceedings initiated by the country's competition regulator in 2019, for cartel conduct in the supply of flat steel products.

