Australian court rejects Santos appeal to resume drilling on $3.6 bln Barossa gas project

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

December 01, 2022 — 08:31 pm EST

Written by Sonali Paul for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court rejected on Friday an appeal by Santos Ltd STO.AX to resume drilling on its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia.

Justice Debra Mortimer said the court ordered that the appeal be dismissed.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.