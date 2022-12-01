Australian court rejects Santos appeal to resume drilling on $3.6 bln Barossa gas project

MELBOURNE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court rejected on Friday an appeal by Santos Ltd STO.AX to resume drilling on its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia.

Justice Debra Mortimer said the court ordered that the appeal be dismissed.

