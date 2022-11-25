Australian court recommends against new coal mine on climate concerns

MELBOURNE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A land court in Australia's Queensland state has recommended that a new thermal coal project owned by mining magnate Clive Palmer should not go ahead on the grounds that its emissions will contribute to climate change and harm human rights.

Waratah Coal applied for a mining lease and environmental permits to produce 40 million tonnes a year of thermal coal in the state's Galilee Basin, a new coal region opened up by the development of Adani's controversial Carmichael thermal coal mine last year.

Judge Fleur Kingham found that the mine would pose unacceptable risks to the state's population, given the mine's proposed lifetime emissions and a narrowing global carbon budget, she wrote in her judgement.

"Ultimately, I have decided to recommend both applications are refused," Judge Fleur Kingham wrote.

"I have decided that the climate scenario consistent with a viable mine risks unacceptable climate change impacts to Queensland people and property, even taking into account the economic and social benefits of the Project," she said.

Waratah Coal did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The final decision resides with the state's resources minister.

